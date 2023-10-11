Dhak Dhak's Ratna Pathak says some of Bollywood's best-known films are ‘frame by frame copies': We had no writers…

Ratna Pathak Shah has been acting for the past five decades. In her long career, she has been a part of several interesting films and shows. Apart from her acting, Shah is also known for her outspoken personality which was evident in a recent interview where she spoke about the 80s and 90s Bollywood. She said that the industry had no real writers around that time.

Ratna Pathak Shah on the 1980s-90s Bollywood

In an interview with Film Companion, Ratna Pathak Shah opened up about the 1980s-90s when Bollywood had no 'real writers'. The entire team of Dhak Dhak was asked why it took so long for a film like Dhak Dhak to be made. In response, Shah said: "Writers have lacked imagination. We had no writers for a very long time. At least in the 80s and 90s I saw just plain copies of Hollywood movies being made over and over again and passed off as originals. Some of our best-known films are literally frame-by-frame copies..."

The actress then said that the industry spent a lot of time being happy with such kinds of films. "It's recently, with probably the on-set of the online world, where average Indian people have gotten a chance to see what's happening elsewhere," she added.

Ratna Pathak Shah talks about Taapsee Pannu's fight for promoting Dhak Dhak

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shah spoke about how Taapsee Pannu (who is one of the producers) had to fight for this film's promotion. She stated that its difficult to market a film that is off-beat or does not have stars. “Aur jo usne kaha woh kuch hadd tak toh sahi tha, iss film ko thoda sa aur waqt chahiye tha, thoda sa aur push chahiye tha. Yeh baat dusron tak pahunchni bahut zaroori hai ki iss tarah ki film bani hai aur aa rahi hai aapke paas (And what she said was somewhat correct, that this film needed a little more time, a little more push. It is important to convey this to others that a film like this has been made and is coming to you).” There were reports that Taapsee has distanced herself from the film because of its lack of promotion.

Dhak Dhak stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanjana Sanghi. It is slated to release on October 13.

