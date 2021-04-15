Dhamaka actor Kartik Aaryan finishes the dubbing of the film right before the Maharashtra Janta curfew

Actor Kartik Aaryan posted an image on Instagram where he is inside a dubbing studio in Mumbai as he completes the dialogue work on his upcoming film Dhamaka.

One of the biggest stars in the younger brigade of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan is a man with many much-awaited films. Kartik on-screen is known for his comic timing from films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He has also done well in the romantic genre with Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal and Luka Chuppi. For the first time in his nearly decade-long career, Kartik is foraying in the thriller genre with Ram Madhavani directorial Dhamaka, which will be released on an OTT platform this year.

Kartik recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he is standing in front of a dubbing microphone and screen finishing up the dialogue work for Dhamaka. Kartik could be seen sporting a grey hoodie as he is focusing on the script in front of him. Kartik captioned the picture by writing, ‘Dub khatam, Lockdown shuru.’ He put the ‘#Dhamaka’ after the caption. The teaser of Dhamaka was released earlier this year and got appreciated for Kartik’s intensity as a confused news anchor, who finds himself unable to perform his task on a crucial day.

Kartik Aaryan is awaiting the release of several high-profile films like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has also signed up for the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun in the original version. If reports are to believed then Kartik Aaryan will be doing Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film which will be based on real-life events and he is also being considered for Sharan Sharma’s next with Dharma Productions.

