Dhamaka First Song Khoya Paaya Out: Kartik Aaryan questions why count the moments that have passed

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll these days and has some interesting movies in his kitty. Amid this, the actor is making the headlines for his upcoming movie Dhamaka which happens to be helmed by Ram Madhvani. And while the trailer has managed to create a massive buzz among the fans, Kartik has shared the video of the first song Khoya Paaya on social media today. The song features the actor, who is dressed in a suit, is looking puzzled and is putting up questions for all.

The video opens with Kartik standing in the newsroom and everywhere there is television. He is sad and asks why we are running behind those moments which have passed. They are not going to come back. The song says ‘Jab jeena tha jab jiya nahi, ab jeene ki vinti kare’. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead marking her first collaboration with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. To note, Dhamaka will be witnessing a digital release on Netflix.

Mrunal is seen essaying the role of Kartik’s wife and plays a reporter in the same news channel where he is working. Kartik, who is an anchor, gets a call where a man informs him that there'll a blast on the Bandra-Sea Link. He takes the call lightly but then within a few seconds, he hears the blast and everything changes.

Listen the song here:

On the work front, the actor has Freddy, horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India in his kitty.

