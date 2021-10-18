Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan shares an intriguing poster as he announces the trailer release date

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll these days and has some interesting movies in his kitty. While he had recently wrapped the shooting of Ekta Kapoor’s production Freddy, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is making the headlines for his upcoming movie Dhamaka which happens to be helmed by Ram Madhvani. And while the posters have managed to create a massive buzz among the fans, Kartik has now announced the trailer release date of Dhamaka. Taking to Instagram, Kartik revealed that the Dhamaka trailer will be releasing tomorrow, i.e. October 19.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor made the announcement along with a new poster of the movie. The poster featured Kartik flaunting a messy hairdo and a stubbled look as he oversees the burning city of Mumbai. He captioned the poster as, “Kal hoga #Dhamaka. Trailer out tomorrow !!” Apart from Kartik, Dhamaka will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead marking her first collaboration with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. To note, Dhamaka will be witnessing a digital release and will be opening on Netflix.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post:

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to finalise a release date for the movie. However, speculations are rife that Dhamaka might release on Kartik’s birthday in November. Apart from Dhamaka and Freddy, the handsome hunk is also working on the much talked about horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India. Clearly, his massive fan following is up for a treat in the coming days.

