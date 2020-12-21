Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan unveils intense first look as Arjun Pathak from Ram Madhvani's directorial

Kartik Aaryan began his new week by releasing the first look from his upcoming next, Dhamaka. The actor introduced his character, Arjun Pathak in an intense still and left everyone in awe.

Actor Kartik Aaryan had surprised everyone a while back on his birthday when he had released the first poster of his next film, Dhamaka. Now, a month later when he has kicked off shooting for his film, the actor has shared the first look from the film and also introduced his character from director Ram Madhvani's upcoming directorial. Kartik left everyone in awe on Monday when he released his first look as Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a still from the film in which we could see him in a never-seen-before avatar. In the still, one could not help but notice stains of blood on his blue shirt beneath his coat blazer. The actor was seen with long hair and a pair of spectacles as he sat on a chair and looked intense. He is also seen sporting a tag that says 'TRTV.' Now, it remains to be seen if it is relevant to his character in the film or not.

Sharing the look, Kartik wrote, "Miliye #ArjunPathak se#Dhamaka @madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms." As soon as Kartik dropped the first look, it went viral. Fans could not stop gushing over his intense avatar.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post:

Meanwhile, recently, post the shooting restrictions were eased off, Kartik returned to the sets and kicked off his film, Dhamaka. He shared photos with his family before heading out for work and gave all a glimpse of his worried mom. Dhamaka is being directed by Ram Madhvani and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and Ram Madhvani. It is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read| Kartik Aaryan all set for 'Dhamaka' as he begins shooting, shares a glimpse of his 'already worried' mum

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Share your comment ×