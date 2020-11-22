Dhamaka Poster: Kartik Aaryan drops a bomb on his birthday; Channels Money Heist's Professor in the first look

Kartik Aaryan is all set to take over the newsroom in Dhamaka. The actor shared the motion poster of the movie on the occasion of his birthday.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his birthday today, November 22. While his fans painted our timelines with photos and wishes for the Pati Patni Aur Woh star, the actor decided to return the love by sharing the first look from his upcoming movie. Kartik confirmed he was starring in the movie titled Dhamaka by sharing a motion poster on Instagram. In the visual, Kartik stands by a windowpane, with his reflection revealing his look in the movie while the iconic Bandra-Worli Sealink, in Mumbai, is on fire.

The reflection reveals the actor sports a wavy hairdo with box-shaped specs. Kartik slipped into a suit, reminding us of the iconic Professor from Money Heist. Back in the summer, Kartik replicated the Professor look so it wouldn't be surprising if the actor did draw inspiration from Álvaro Morte's Professor look from the show. However, unlike the criminal mastermind, Kartik is set to play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai in the movie.

Kartik shared the motion poster with the caption, "Aaj mera Birthday hai #DHAMAKA hona chahiye." Check out the poster below:

The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani, who has helmed successful projects like Neerja and Aarya. The film is all set to go on floors this December and is said to be shot in a unique way- with the entire cast and crew creating a (COVID) bubble. The movie, as the poster already reveals, is set in Mumbai. The movie will give a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st Century.

Speaking about the project, Kartik said, “This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey."

Dhamaka is set to release next summer. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

