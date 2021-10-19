Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller

After enchanting us with some goofy roles and winning hearts, Kartik Aaryan is turning a new leaf. The actor's upcoming film Dhamaka is an all out action thriller. On Tuesday, the makers dropped the Dhamaka trailer after several glimpses over the last few months.

In Dhamaka, Kartik will be essaying the character of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak. Just last month, we got to see a short yet intense clip of Kartik Aaryan as part of the Netflix Tudum India spotlight reel.

In the Dhamaka trailer, we get to see Kartik - a low-ranked TRP news anchor take on a prime time slot for his news channel after an anonymous caller threatens to blow up Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link. All that the anonymous caller wants is an apology from a minister in power.

Dhamaka, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees the actress playing the role of a reporter who is also married to Arjun Pathak.

Check out the trailer of Dhamaka below: