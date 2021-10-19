Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller
In Dhamaka, Kartik will be essaying the character of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak. Just last month, we got to see a short yet intense clip of Kartik Aaryan as part of the Netflix Tudum India spotlight reel.
In the Dhamaka trailer, we get to see Kartik - a low-ranked TRP news anchor take on a prime time slot for his news channel after an anonymous caller threatens to blow up Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link. All that the anonymous caller wants is an apology from a minister in power.
Dhamaka, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees the actress playing the role of a reporter who is also married to Arjun Pathak.
Check out the trailer of Dhamaka below:
Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka features Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration. To note, Dhamaka will be taking the digital route and releasing on Netflix on 19 November, 2021.
