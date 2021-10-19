Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller

Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST  |  12.3K
   
Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller
Dhamaka Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur all set to drop a bomb with their next action thriller
Advertisement

After enchanting us with some goofy roles and winning hearts, Kartik Aaryan is turning a new leaf. The actor's upcoming film Dhamaka is an all out action thriller. On Tuesday, the makers dropped the Dhamaka trailer after several glimpses over the last few months.

In Dhamaka, Kartik will be essaying the character of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak. Just last month, we got to see a short yet intense clip of Kartik Aaryan  as part of the Netflix Tudum India spotlight reel.

In the Dhamaka trailer, we get to see Kartik - a low-ranked TRP news anchor take on a prime time slot for his news channel after an anonymous caller threatens to blow up Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link. All that the anonymous caller wants is an apology from a minister in power. 

Dhamaka, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, sees the actress playing the role of a reporter who is also married to Arjun Pathak. 

Check out the trailer of Dhamaka below:

On Monday, the actor had dropped a new poster of Dhamaka in which he was seen flaunting a messy hairdo and a stubbled look as he oversees the burning city of Mumbai.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka features Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration. To note, Dhamaka will be taking the digital route and releasing on Netflix on 19 November, 2021.

ALSO READ: Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan shares an intriguing NEW poster

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All