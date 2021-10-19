Dhamaka Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens heap praises on Kartik Aaryan & Mrunal Thakur's action drama
Mrunal Thakur is seen essaying the role of Kartik’s wife and plays a reporter in the same news channel where he is working. Kartik, who is an anchor, gets a call where a man informs him that there'll a blast on the Bandra-Sea Link. He takes the call lightly but then within few seconds, he hears the blast, and everything changes. As the trailer trends on Twitter, fans are tweeting about it. One of the fans wrote, “What a Dhamakedar Trailer Collision symbol love it. In an intense character for the first time Collision symbol still one month for the film.”
Another wrote, “KARTIK AARYAN: 'DHAMAKA' TRAILER... Director #RamMadhvani and #KartikAaryan collaborate for the first time... #Dhamaka - premieres on #Netflix - could be a game changer for #Kartik... Playing a character he has never portrayed earlier.”
Kartik Aaryan >> perfection— _.soul_secrets._ (@Anshika91657450) October 19, 2021
#KartikAaryan #Dhamaka #MrunalThakur
KARTIK AARYAN: 'DHAMAKA' TRAILER... Director #RamMadhvani and #KartikAaryan collaborate for the first time... #Dhamaka - premieres on #Netflix - could be a game changer for #Kartik... Playing a character he has never portrayed earlier... #DhamakaTrailer: https://t.co/Dvf05v1Ke1— Sukhjeet Singh (@Sukhjee23140959) October 19, 2021
#KartikAaryan@TheAaryanKartik— Ambulge Sanket (@SanketAmbulge) October 19, 2021
Just One Word For #Dhamaka Trailer - mind-blowing Exploding headFireFireFire Big Fan of ur sir Victory handFireFire#Dhamaka #kartikaryan #trailer #Netflix #Netflixindia #MrunalThakur
Kartik What a trailer— Garima Sharma(@Iamgarimasharma) October 19, 2021
I just Loved it #Dhamaka https://t.co/5y4Z71oSVL
— ARJUN JI | ᴅʜᴀᴍᴀᴋᴀ ᴏɴ ɴᴇᴛꜰʟɪx (@kartikkiduniya) October 19, 2021
YOU WON OUR HEARTS ONCE AGAIN !!!#KartikAaryan#Dhamaka#ArjunPathak https://t.co/TksD62CTf9
The way this particular scene gave me goosebumps— shrinkhala (@adorable_aaryan) October 19, 2021
ARJUN and SAUMYA are mesmerizing
Also the lyrics jeena tha jab jeeya nahi, ab jeene ki binti kre
This is not a trailer it's an emotion#KartikAaryan #mrunalthakur#Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/ozfHA77xFr
The best thing is that he completed the shoot in just 10 days like how. Kartik u go man sky is your limit #KartikAaryan #Dhamaka— Sejal (@Sejal21002357) October 19, 2021
Uff this brilliant talented handsome dashing actor just did a Dhamaka with his new trailer few mins ago !!— Priyagni Ghosh(@kartikkimeera) October 19, 2021
What a performance by him#KartikAaryan you nailed it mahn!#Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/cKa8jjdUIJ
Just watched #Dhamaka trailer and it's a bang. It is just what we are eagerly waiting for. #KartikAaryan nailed it. It will be his best performance until now. Just loved this trailer alot. Dhamaka bohot bada Dhamaka karne wala hai @TheAaryanKartik @RamKMadhvani— Manish Sharma (@justmanishh) October 19, 2021
Welcome to d show— Kartik.Koki4 (@KartikKoki4) October 19, 2021
Just another time, whn #KartikAaryan left us amazed with his acting skills <3
The way he portrayed #ArjunPathak
Nobody cn say that it's his first action film aftr watching d trailer
I cn proudly say tht he's d bst actor evr@TheAaryanKartik #Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/GZXxu1PWXb
Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka features Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration. On Monday, the actor had dropped a new poster of Dhamaka in which he was seen in a messy hairdo and a stubbled look as he oversees the burning city of Mumbai.
