Dhamaka Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens heap praises on Kartik Aaryan & Mrunal Thakur's action drama
After a long wait, the much-anticipated film Dhamaka's trailer has been released today. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and will be witnessing a digital release. Well, the release date is also announced but it will be released on 19th November. Now coming back to the trailer, it has received a positive response from the netizens and is already trending. The action drama is based on a blast that occurred on Mumbai’s Bandra-Sea Link. 

Mrunal Thakur is seen essaying the role of Kartik’s wife and plays a reporter in the same news channel where he is working. Kartik, who is an anchor, gets a call where a man informs him that there'll a blast on the Bandra-Sea Link. He takes the call lightly but then within few seconds, he hears the blast, and everything changes. As the trailer trends on Twitter, fans are tweeting about it. One of the fans wrote, “What a Dhamakedar Trailer Collision symbol love it. In an intense character for the first time Collision symbol still one month for the film.”

Another wrote, “KARTIK AARYAN: 'DHAMAKA' TRAILER... Director #RamMadhvani and #KartikAaryan collaborate for the first time... #Dhamaka - premieres on #Netflix - could be a game changer for #Kartik... Playing a character he has never portrayed earlier.”

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka features Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration. On Monday, the actor had dropped a new poster of Dhamaka in which he was seen in a messy hairdo and a stubbled look as he oversees the burning city of Mumbai.

