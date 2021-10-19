Dhamaka Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens heap praises on Kartik Aaryan & Mrunal Thakur's action drama

After a long wait, the much-anticipated film Dhamaka's trailer has been released today. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles and will be witnessing a digital release. Well, the release date is also announced but it will be released on 19th November. Now coming back to the trailer, it has received a positive response from the netizens and is already trending. The action drama is based on a blast that occurred on Mumbai’s Bandra-Sea Link. Mrunal Thakur is seen essaying the role of Kartik’s wife and plays a reporter in the same news channel where he is working. Kartik, who is an anchor, gets a call where a man informs him that there'll a blast on the Bandra-Sea Link. He takes the call lightly but then within few seconds, he hears the blast, and everything changes. As the trailer trends on Twitter, fans are tweeting about it. One of the fans wrote, “What a Dhamakedar Trailer Collision symbol love it. In an intense character for the first time Collision symbol still one month for the film.”

Another wrote, “KARTIK AARYAN: 'DHAMAKA' TRAILER... Director #RamMadhvani and #KartikAaryan collaborate for the first time... #Dhamaka - premieres on #Netflix - could be a game changer for #Kartik... Playing a character he has never portrayed earlier.”

Check the tweets here:

KARTIK AARYAN: 'DHAMAKA' TRAILER... Director #RamMadhvani and #KartikAaryan collaborate for the first time... #Dhamaka - premieres on #Netflix - could be a game changer for #Kartik... Playing a character he has never portrayed earlier... #DhamakaTrailer: https://t.co/Dvf05v1Ke1 — Sukhjeet Singh (@Sukhjee23140959) October 19, 2021

Kartik What a trailer

I just Loved it #Dhamaka https://t.co/5y4Z71oSVL — Garima Sharma(@Iamgarimasharma) October 19, 2021

The way this particular scene gave me goosebumps

ARJUN and SAUMYA are mesmerizing

Also the lyrics jeena tha jab jeeya nahi, ab jeene ki binti kre

This is not a trailer it's an emotion#KartikAaryan #mrunalthakur#Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/ozfHA77xFr — shrinkhala (@adorable_aaryan) October 19, 2021

The best thing is that he completed the shoot in just 10 days like how. Kartik u go man sky is your limit #KartikAaryan #Dhamaka — Sejal (@Sejal21002357) October 19, 2021

Uff this brilliant talented handsome dashing actor just did a Dhamaka with his new trailer few mins ago !!

What a performance by him#KartikAaryan you nailed it mahn!#Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/cKa8jjdUIJ — Priyagni Ghosh(@kartikkimeera) October 19, 2021

Just watched #Dhamaka trailer and it's a bang. It is just what we are eagerly waiting for. #KartikAaryan nailed it. It will be his best performance until now. Just loved this trailer alot. Dhamaka bohot bada Dhamaka karne wala hai @TheAaryanKartik @RamKMadhvani — Manish Sharma (@justmanishh) October 19, 2021

Welcome to d show

Just another time, whn #KartikAaryan left us amazed with his acting skills <3

The way he portrayed #ArjunPathak

Nobody cn say that it's his first action film aftr watching d trailer

I cn proudly say tht he's d bst actor evr@TheAaryanKartik #Dhamaka pic.twitter.com/GZXxu1PWXb — Kartik.Koki4 (@KartikKoki4) October 19, 2021

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka features Mrunal Thakur and Kartik Aaryan's first collaboration. On Monday, the actor had dropped a new poster of Dhamaka in which he was seen in a messy hairdo and a stubbled look as he oversees the burning city of Mumbai.

