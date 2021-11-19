Dhamaka Twitter Review: Netizens dub Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘the most impactful film of the year’

Kartik Aaryan has been on a role. While the actor is signing up one film after the other and wrapping one project after the other, his new film Dhamaka has released on a streaming platform today. Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. The film follows the story of a former prime-time news journalist, Arjun Pathak, (Kartik Aaryan) who has been demoted to a Radio Jockey of a media company. How he deals with a crisis after a caller blows up Mumbai’s Sea Link, is the plot of the film.

Dhamaka just released on an OTT platform today, on the 19th of November, and cinephiles are already out with their verdict. Going by most tweets on the micro-blogging site, it looks like, netizens have approved Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan’s attempt at portraying the dark side of media. One Twitter user writes, “The film was so overwhelming! This film will leave you speechless! The most impactful film of the year #DhamakaReview”. Another user opines, “kudos to you and the whole team! Kartik's Dhamaka is here and my day is made. Kartik is so talented chap, loving it! #DhamakaReview”.

Planning to watch Dhamaka this weekend? Check out the internet’s review of the Kartik Aaryan starrer.

The film was so overwhelming! This film will leave you speechless! The most impactful film of the year#DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/cZheJigGce — Somkant (@Somkant89) November 19, 2021

Kartik Aryan plays a very amazing character, he carried emotions very well, very intense performance from him#DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/pcXubRolaI — Pari (@khushi_M1) November 19, 2021

kudos to you and the whole team! Kartik's Dhamaka is here and my day is made. Kartik is so talented chap, loving it! #DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/FzzUhZ50CF — Chunu (@itschunu) November 19, 2021

Acting skills of Kartik is at best level!!

What a performance!!

Hats off#DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/cZFWtWbcMD — Manjusomya (@Manjusomya1) November 19, 2021

#DhamakaReview what an Amazing movie of Kartik Aaryan... he doing his best for this movie.. share your thoughts guys... pic.twitter.com/EOes5ZHHcF — jyoti (@jyoti_1221) November 19, 2021

I'm just so excited. A better movie after a long time. Kartik's Dhamaka is here and it's a treat to all the Kartik fans. #DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/1CSdaVJwnn — Diya Dubey (@DiyaDubey14) November 19, 2021

#DhamakaReview this movie are in my heart and mind . I'm super excited for this movie.....and you . #KartikAaryan is prefect for this movie . pic.twitter.com/29kaKCPek6 — (@ImAnklet_) November 19, 2021

Must say @TheAaryanKartik nailed this time and this new movie of his making his fans crazy #DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/S2HfHsiX4m pic.twitter.com/qtg1hQS3xy — Krishna Nk (@Krishnank198Nk) November 19, 2021

The best film of 2021 so far. What an mind blowing movie it is. #DhamakaReview.super intense film pic.twitter.com/xatU9fRBUV — manoj (@MBMSD5) November 19, 2021

Emotional right now didn't know KARTIKAARYAN will left me speechless worth watching film #DhamakaReview pic.twitter.com/Eko9ZlCG2y — Ramsha Khan (@khan_k80396748) November 19, 2021

#DhamakaReview #KartikAaryan career turning film

Solid blast film of the year from Bollywood pic.twitter.com/6uaU7m5Is9 — (@Urstruly_PVP) November 19, 2021

Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line-up of films ahead. After Dhamaka, he also has Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy in the pipeline. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kartik said that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today. “And I will keep on working hard to get to another point in my life where I want to be now. So it's been that only, and it’s always relative. Now I have crossed one level, then there will be a second one and then the third. So it never stops and that’s the most beautiful part of this journey, that it never stops and there is no finishing line. So you just carry on,” said Kartik.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: As Dhamaka releases, Kartik Aaryan offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple with family