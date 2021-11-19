Dhamaka Twitter Review: Netizens dub Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘the most impactful film of the year’

Published on Nov 19, 2021
   
Kartik Aaryan has been on a role. While the actor is signing up one film after the other and wrapping one project after the other, his new film Dhamaka has released on a streaming platform today. Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. The film follows the story of a former prime-time news journalist, Arjun Pathak, (Kartik Aaryan) who has been demoted to a Radio Jockey of a media company. How he deals with a crisis after a caller blows up Mumbai’s Sea Link, is the plot of the film. 

Dhamaka just released on an OTT platform today, on the 19th of November, and cinephiles are already out with their verdict. Going by most tweets on the micro-blogging site, it looks like, netizens have approved Ram Madhvani and Kartik Aaryan’s attempt at portraying the dark side of media. One Twitter user writes, “The film was so overwhelming! This film will leave you speechless! The most impactful film of the year #DhamakaReview”. Another user opines, “kudos to you and the whole team! Kartik's Dhamaka is here and my day is made. Kartik is so talented chap, loving it! #DhamakaReview”. 

Planning to watch Dhamaka this weekend? Check out the internet’s review of the Kartik Aaryan starrer. 

Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line-up of films ahead. After Dhamaka, he also has Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Freddy in the pipeline. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kartik said that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today. “And I will keep on working hard to get to another point in my life where I want to be now. So it's been that only, and it’s always relative. Now I have crossed one level, then there will be a second one and then the third. So it never stops and that’s the most beautiful part of this journey, that it never stops and there is no finishing line. So you just carry on,” said Kartik. 

