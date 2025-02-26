Dhanashree Verma ‘feels strong and fearless’ as she celebrates Maha Shivratri amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal

YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma extended Mahashivratri wishes amid her divorce rumors from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. For those unaware, the duo reportedly filed for divorce by mutual consent at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, and their case is currently under judicial review. Now, Verma took to Instagram, sharing a few pictures from her shoot, expressing strength and fearlessness while celebrating Mahashivratri.

Dhanashree Verma shared a few pictures from the shoot of her latest project. Her caption read, "With Lord Shiva’s blessings, I’m unstoppable… I feel strong and fearless. Shoot diaries for you. The love and respect at work are unreal. Har Har Mahadev."

See the post here:

Meanwhile, both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal have reached a divorce settlement. This development was confirmed by Chahal's lawyer, Nitin K. Gupta. The divorce petition was filed with mutual consent and presented before the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Gupta, in an official statement to Hindustan Times, confirmed that Chahal had reached a settlement with Verma to obtain a divorce by mutual consent. He stated that a petition had been submitted to the Hon’ble Family Court in Bandra and that the matter was currently under judicial consideration.

Rumors about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce began circulating after reports suggested that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Speculation intensified when Dhanashree removed "Chahal" from her Instagram name, shortly after Yuzvendra posted a cryptic story that read, "New life loading." Chahal further fueled the rumors by deleting all pictures with Dhanashree from his Instagram account.

Speculation surfaced regarding Dhanashree Verma allegedly demanding Rs 60 crore in alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal. However, her family dismissed these claims, stating that she had not requested any money.

A relative of Verma expressed strong discontent over the rumors, clarifying in a statement that no such amount had ever been asked for, demanded, or even offered.

Dhanashree and Chahal met during the pandemic when the cricketer expressed his desire to learn dance. The duo met as friends but they soon started dating. They got engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot in December 2020.