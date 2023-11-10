Dhanteras 2023: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar and others extend heartfelt wishes

The official festivities for the upcoming Diwali have already begun. Ahead of the auspicious festival of lights, several Bollywood celebs including Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra and Ramesh Taurani amongst others hosted several Diwali bash for the film fraternity. Now, today, on November 10, the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of Dhanteras and several Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media handles to wish their fans and followers on the special day.

Bollywood celebs post heartfelt Dhanteras wishes for their social media family

On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Akshay Kumar is preoccupied with his professional commitments. Currently, the actor is shooting abroad and shared that he is missing being at the Dhanteras Pooja. He wrote, “Miss being present at the office Dhanteras Pooja because of shooting abroad. But tremendously proud when my team tells me that everything for Diwali has been bought from local artisans and vendors. #VocalForLocal.”

The actor also shared a beautiful glimpse of the Pooja corner.

Yodha actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and shared a beautiful post wishing his social media family on the Dhanteras.

Bhumi Pednekar, taking to her Instagram story shared a beautiful sun-kissed selfie. Marking the festivities, the actress looked gorgeous in a turquoise suit. Going for mmaculate makeup, the actress accessorized her look with classy earrings and a matching necklace. Along with the post, she wrote, “Happy Dhanteras”.

The ever-so-stunning Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to wish on the occasion. The post shared by her reads, “May Lakshmi Maa bless your home with love and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras!”

The Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan also shared an Instagram story featuring goddess Lakshmi with lit diyas in front of her. The post reads, “Happy Dhanteras”

Yami Gautam took to her Instagram and shared a photograph of the Goddess Lakshmi and the text alongside reads, “Happy Dhanteras”.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram and shared a captivating picture with his beloved wife, Rukmini Neil Mukesh. In the photo, his wife looks beautiful in a red ethnic embroidered outfit, Neil, on the other hand, looked handsome in a mauve ethic wear.

He captioned the post, “Happy Dhanteras”

Take a quick look at the wishes posted by other Bollywood celebs.