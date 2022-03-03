Dhanush reviews Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund; Here’s what the actor thinks

Nagraj Manjule is back again after Sairat with another unique human drama, this time against the background of sports. Jhund, the renowned filmmaker's collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan, is set for a March 4 theatrical launch. The film's release has been delayed for over two years, and it is finally coming to theatres. Now, South sensation Dhanush watched this Nagraj Manjule masterpiece and is absolutely amazed by the Jhund’s entire performance. He was also all praises for the director’s sheer brilliance and of course, Amitabh Bachchan’s stunning acting.

"I don't know where to start.” The Atrangi Re actor said in the video with T-Series. He emphasised that Nagraj Manjule is a voice to be heard, a force to reckon with. Dhanush went on to say that he could talk about a thousand technical things about the film that prove it is brilliant. “At the end of the day, it's about the emotion that triumphs over everything else. It is an experience that everybody should go through,” said the actor. He expressed he was happy to have watched the movie.

Check Dhanush's Jhund review:

He also couldn’t stop gushing about Amitabh Bachchan. He exclaimed that he was speechless and that is was a mind-blowing film. “Of course, Amit ji has done outstanding work,” he added. He also thanked the director for giving the audience a film like this.

Jhund is an exceptional sports drama that demonstrates the game of life. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as a retired school teacher who is committed to changing the lives of disadvantaged kids by involving them in football, with the goal of keeping the kids away from petty theft and cheap additions.

