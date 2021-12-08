On Dharam ji's bday, Ranveer Singh drops a pretty pic ft Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's sets

It is our Veeru’s birthday! Dharmendra, who has been an integral part of making Bollywood what it is today, celebrated his 86th birthday. While his children, Sunny, Bobby, and Esha Deol shared super adorable pics with their father to wish him, now Ranveer Singh has posted a beautiful click from the sets of their upcoming movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ to wish our dear Dharamji. The picture includes Ranveer, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shabana Azmi, and some major happy vibes!

In the pic shared by Ranveer, the whole Rocky Aur Rane Ki Prem Kahani gang is all smiles and hugs. While Dharmendra looks adorable in a white sweater and his usual black hat, Ranveer looks devilishly handsome in an all-white attire. Keeping with the ongoing white theme, Alia looks gorgeous in a white saree with a splash of red. Karan Johar is seen posing in a Gucci hoodie jacket and Shabana Azmi is a sight to behold in her white saree with a printed blouse. Ranveer excitedly captioned the pic, “LOVE YOU !!! @aapkadharam #happybirthdaydharmendra #rockyaurranikipremkahani" Fans from all over the nation started pouring in their love and wishes as soon as Ranveer posted the pic.

Check Ranveer’s post:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, will signify Karan Johar's return to directing after a five-year hiatus. Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios are producing the film. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in supporting parts. It is set to make its theatrical release in early 2023.

