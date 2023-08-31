'Dharm patni' Patralekhaa drops mushy video to wish Rajkummar Rao on his birthday; latter REACTS

Rajkummar Rao and Partralekhaa are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Before tying the knot on November 15, in the year 2022, in Chandigarh, the duo dated each other for more than 10 years. Rajkummar Rao, who is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in both OTT and the silver screen is celebrating his 39th birthday today on August 31. On the occasion, his wife Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby by sharing an adorable montage of Rajkummar Rao.

Patralekhaa wishes Rajkummar Rao on his birthday

Today on August 31, 2023, as Rajkummar Rao turned 39, the actor’s wife, Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable montage video of her hubby. The video begins with Rajkummar happily singing and cutting his birthday cake, followed by moments of him dancing, doing some stunts and workouts, laughing, and having fun. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Birthday Boy. I love you,” and added a red heart emoji.

As soon as she dropped the video, Rajkummar Rao reacted to it by commenting, “Thank you so much DharmPatni Ji. I love you,” along with four red heart emojis.

Bhumi Pednekar wishes her Badhaai Do co-star Rajkummar Rao

On the occasion of Rajkummar Rao’s birthday, among the other celebrities, even Bhumi Pednekar wished the actor. Bhumi and Rajkummar starred together in the 2022 film Badhaai Do and in Bheed too. Today, the actress took to her Instagram story to wish her co-star and friend Rajkummar Rao on his birthday. Sharing a picture of them both, Bhumi wrote, “Badhaai Do Raj ko it’s his birthday. May this year be full of Tipu-endous success and love. Have the best one,” and added a red heart and a crown emoji.

Rajkummar also re-shared the story on his personal Instagram handle, and replied to her by writing, “Thank you so much Bhumiii. Love you dost,” along with two heart emojis.

Professional front of Rajkummar Rao

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Raj & DK's gangster comedy series Guns & Gulaabs released on August 18 and streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix. The actor will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani's SRI along with Alaya Furniturewalla in the lead role.

