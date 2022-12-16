Dharma and Prime Video’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri to release on THIS date
Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie will be releasing next year.
Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera has been released today on the OTT platform. The comedy entertainer also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The trailer was loved by fans. Well, today Prime Video has announced its new film which will have Vicky, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead role. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the yet-to-be-titled movie will be releasing on July 28, 2023. The film will be available for streaming in India and in more than 240 countries and territories post its theatrical run.
Announcement:
Prime Video took to its Twitter and announced, “Excited to announce our co-production with @DharmaMovies, and@LeoMediaC to bring you a perfect entertainer starring the stellar @vickykaushal09 as lead, with @tripti_dimri23 &@AmmyVirk. Coming to theatres, July 28, 2023! The film will be produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Many details have not been shared by the digital platform about the project. Recently, Prime Video released its film titled Maja Ma starring Madhuri Dixit.
Take a look at the announcement here:
Meanwhile, this will be the second collaboration of Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal after Govinda Naam Mera.
Vicky Kaushal's work front:
He will next feature in Laxman Utekar's as-yet-untitled next co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Later, he will be seen in a biopic on Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Triptii Dimri was recently seen in Qala which also starred Babil Khan. The film received a positive response. She will be next seen in Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
