Dharma Productions’ employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad reveals big names during questioning by NCB: Report

As NCB is investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus, it has been grilling Karan Johar’s aide Kshitij Ravi Prasad today who has reportedly made some important revelations in the case.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: September 25, 2020 05:20 pm
Dharma Productions' employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad reveals big names during questioning by NCB: Report
With Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case moving to and fro, the investigation took a new turn after the drugs angle came into light. The Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle and has summoned several people in the case including Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. This isn’t all. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has also come under the radar of the agency as its Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad is being grilled by NCB.

Now as per Times Now, Kshitij is being probed by the agency and during the questioning, he has named some big names in the case. In fact, it is also reported that NCB thinks that Kshitij can lead them to the larger cartel and it is grilling him to uncover the larger Bollywood drug nexus. To note, apart from Kshitij, another Dharma employee Anubhav Sinha is also being questioned by NCB. The media reports also suggested that Kshitij and Anubhav are not just being questioned about the alleged Bollywood drug nexus but also about Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video which made the headlines after Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that celebs present in the video were consuming drugs.

Meanwhile, NCB had, reportedly, conducted a raid at Kshitij Raviprasad’s residence and stated that huge amounts of drugs were bought by the Dharma Productions Executive Producer and director and the agency also seized drugs from his residence. Following with raid, the agency had picked up Karan Johar's aide Kshitij from his Versova residence.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh was also grilled by the agency today. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also summoned Deepika, Shraddha and Sara to appear for questioning and the actresses are expected to join the investigation on September 26.

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Don’t believe it : fake news !

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Fake news alert. This is fake news spreader Times Bow on credits..

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Now Ranbir Kapoor n Alia Bhatt will be the next on the list .... lol

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

I'd rather listen to MUSIC

