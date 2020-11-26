Dharma Productions’ ex employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad gets bail by special NDPS court in drugs case

Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was arrested in the drugs case in September, has been granted bail and has been asked to deposit his passport.

It has been months since the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s mysterious death. Several names have cropped up in the case so far and many were even detained by the agency for interrogation. Amid this was Dharma Productions former employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad who was reportedly accused of supplying drugs to some high profile celebs. And now, as per a recent update, Kshitij has been granted bail in the Bollywood drugs nexus case by special NDPS court.

According to media reports, Kshitij was asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 for his bail. This isn’t all. He has also been ordered to deposit his passport for bail which means he isn’t allowed to leave the country until next orders. For the uninitiated, Kshitij was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 26 after being interrogated for a couple of days. The media reports had also suggested that the agency had raided his Versova residence in Mumbai and found small quantity of weed following which he was detained by the NCB. Ever since then he has been judicial custody.

Mumbai: Dharma Productions former executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad granted bail by Special NDPS court today in connection with a drug case. He has to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and deposit his passport for bail. — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, several new names have come on NCB’s radar. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were also summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted at their residence. This isn’t all. Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also arrested by the agency lately as per the provisions of NDPS Act 1986.

Credits :ANI

