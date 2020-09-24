Dharma Productions’ Kshitij Raviprasad summoned by NCB in drugs nexus case; To appear for questioning tomorrow

As NCB continues to investigate the drugs angle in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, it will soon grill Kshitij Raviprasad of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is moving to and fro as of now with new revelations being made by the day, especially post the drugs angle came into light. Of late, the Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned four renowned Bollywood actresses namely , Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. And while the agency will soon be grilling Bollywood’s sweethearts, another name has now emerged name in Bollywood’s drug nexus angle as the investigation is getting intense.

According to media reports, Kshitij Raviprasad, an employee of ’s Dharma Production has come on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau. It is reported that he will be grilled by the agency in the drugs angle related to Sushant’s death case. In fact, he has been asked to appear before NCB tomorrow. “Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions, asking him to appear before them tomorrow, in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death matter,” ANI had reported. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh will also be appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau tomorrow, i.e, September 25.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions, asking him to appear before them tomorrow, in a drug case related to #SushantSinghRajput death matter. pic.twitter.com/q96Me4emRR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

In fact, ahead of her visit at the NCB office, the Mumbai police is expected to deploy extra visit given her popularity and sheer stature of being one of the most talked about actresses in the country. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will record their respective statements on September 26. This isn’t all. The agency has also summoned Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, Simone Khambatta and Shruti Modi in the case.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to drop by NCB office tomorrow; Mumbai Police to deploy extra security for her visit; Report

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×