Dharma Productions maintains ‘dignified silence’ on Dostana 2; Issues statement about recasting for film

Amid reports of Kartik Aaryan being replaced in Dostana 2, the makers have issued an official statement in this regard.

Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines ever since there have been reports about him getting replaced from the much awaited Dharma project Dostana 2. The actor, who was roped in to play the lead along with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya, is now no longer part of the Collin D’Cunha directorial. While there have been speculations about the reason behind Kartik’s sudden exit, ’s Dharma Production has now released an official statement about maintaining a dignified silence in the matter.

In the statement, the makers have stated that due to professional reasons, they will be recasting for the movie. The statement read as, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.” To note, Dostana 2 has been one of the most awaited movie and will mark the sequel of the 2008 release Dostana which featured , Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead.

Take a look at Dharma Productions’ official statement about Dostana 2:

Meanwhile, there are reports that the makers are looking for a new lead for the movie and are considering Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal for the same. In fact, it is also reported that Rajkummar was the first choice for the role before Kartik was taken on board and is once again been considered for the role. Well, if the reports turned out to be true, it will mark Rajkummar’s second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor after their recently released Roohi.

