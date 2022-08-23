Dharma Productions rubbishes rumours of Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela being shelved

Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela is one of the much-awaited films. It also features popular Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Recently, much to fans' dismay, the film was embroiled in a controversy. It was said Shashank Khaitan-helmed movie was reportedly shelved. Knowing this development, Dharma Productions has now officially put rest to rumours of Screw Dheela and has termed them as untrue.

Issuing an official statement in this regard, Dharma Productions said Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues and wrote, "Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year."

This is Shashank Khaitan’s second film that has been postponed to 2023. Earlier, his directorial Bedhadak starring Shanaya Kapoor, Laksh, and Gurfateh Pirzada was also postponed. There were reports that even Bedhadak has been shelved but later the makers clarified that it has been postponed to early next year.

Rashmika Mandanna's debut in Bollywood is much looked forward to, especially by the fans of South Indian Cinema. Rashmika Mandanna will debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Shashank Khaitan is awaiting the release of Govinda Naam Mera. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up and it was supposed to hit the big screens in June this year, but, has been postponed. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of it yet.

As far as Tiger Shroff’s work schedule is known, the actor has Ganapath- Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up ahead. While the former is slated to release on Christmas this year, the latter will hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani in talks for Shashank Khaitan’s rom com with Karan Johar