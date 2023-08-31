'Dharmendra abused house help...': Sunny Deol recalls how 'furious' grandmother asked servant to abuse him back

Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release Gadar 2, revealed his fondness about his grandmother in a recent interview. Moreover, the actor also shared an interesting anecdote when his grandmother reprimanded his father, the legendary Dharmendra, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sunny Deol reveals being close to his grandmother

Actor Sunny Deol recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast and there he spoke about his life and career. At the same time, he also revealed his fondness for his grandmother. During the conversation, he said, "I was very close to my dadi, she has been a great influence on me. She was such a giving woman. She wouldn’t hesitate to scold her own when she felt they were wrong.”

Sunny recalled an interesting anecdote that involved his father, grandmother, and house help

Interestingly, the Gadar 2 actor shared a funny incident that involved his father, grandmother, and house help. Sunny Deol said, "I remember, one time my father got angry at the servant and abused him. Biji heard this, and she was furious. She called the servant over, and told him to abuse my father in return. That’s the kind of person she was.”

During the talk, the 65-year-old actor shared that the people he grew up around were his my grandfather, my granny, my mom, and he strongly believes on the notion that says a child is the output of where s/he is grown.

Has Dharmendra ever raised hands on his son?

When asked if veteran actor Dharmendra has ever raised his hands on Sunny Deol, he said, "Only Once," when he had three fingures stamped on his "big". The actor also shared that like any other child, he also did "naughty things". "One day, my father caught me and slapped me across the face. Biji got angry at him again," Sunny added.

Work-wise, Sunny Deol is enjoying the huge success of his recent release Gadar 2, in which he was seen alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. the film was helmed by Anil Sharma and it emerged as the biggest hit of his career.

