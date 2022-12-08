Dharmendra and 22-year-old Agastya Nanda to work together in Sriram Raghavan’s next IKKIS

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is celebrating his 87th birthday, and Agastya Nanda will be seen together for the first time in a war drama. National Award-winning director Sriram Raghavan teams up with Dinesh Vijan for his next film titled IKKIS. The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra’s birthday. The film will be going on the floor next year, in 2023. To note, Sriram Raghavan is currently working on Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif.

Announcement

The national-award-winning director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for his latest project IKKIS. It is a war drama based on the life of second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life. Well, more details have not been shared on this. It is worth mentioning here that Agastya will be making his acting debut in the film The Archies. It will release on the OTT platform.This film will also mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Archies is will be premiered on Netflix next year.