Dharmendra and Bobby Deol pose with Aamir Khan and his son Azad Rao Khan; Internet is in love

Dharmendra, the legendary actor made a grand comeback to the silver screen after a long gap with the recently released blockbuster, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actor played the role of Kanwal Lund, the grandfather of the titular character Rocky Randhawa played by Ranveer Singh, in the Karan Johar directorial. As per the latest reports, Dharmendra is now set to be active in films again, with some promising projects in his kitty. Meanwhile, the senior superstar is now winning the internet with his recent pictures with Aamir Khan.

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol pose with Aamir Khan and his son Azad

Recently, the Sholay actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared a few lovely pictures with the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. As per the reports, Dharmendra and his youngest son, senior actor Bobby Deol recently met Khan, and spend some quality time with him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor was accompanied by Azad Rao Khan, his younger son. "Aai… Bahut hi pyaare mulaaqaat ….Aamir aur uske pyare bete ke saath… Yaadon ki Baaraat (It was lovely meeting Aamir and his lovely son... Procession of memories)" wrote the legendary actor, who shared his pictures with Aamir, Azad, and Bobby on his Twitter handle.

Aamir Khan and his son Azad's pictures with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol are currently winning the internet. The netizens, who are totally in love with pictures, expressed their curiosity over the reason behind their meeting. The film fanatics, on the other hand, expressed their desire to watch the legend and Mr Perfectionist in a film together, very soon.

Check out Dharmendra's Twitter post, below:

