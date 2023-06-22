Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur enjoy candid moment in rare pic from Karan Deol's wedding; Internet loves it

The wedding of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya has been making headlines for the past few days. Sunny Deol’s son Karan married his longtime girlfriend veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha on June 18 in a dreamy wedding setting. Numerous pictures and videos of the newly wedded couple and their families have surfaced on the internet. The Internet is now swooning over a recent candid picture of Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur from Karan Deol’s wedding.

Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur share a lovey-dovey candid moment

A while ago, an Instagram page called bollywoodtriviapic shared a candid moment of Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur from Karan Deol’s wedding event. The couple can be seen enjoying their grandson’s wedding to the fullest. In the picture, Dharmendra is seen raising a glass of champagne while his wife Prakash is smiling by looking into her husband’s eyes. Sharing the rare picture of the couple, the page captioned it, “Dharmendra with wife Prakash Kaur at their grandson's wedding. They have been married since 1954 when Dharmendra was 19. They've been married for nearly 70 years now... they've 4 children together…”

Fans react to Dharmendra and Prakash’s candid moment

As soon as the picture was shared the page on Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to the rare and candid moment between Dharmendra and his wife Prakash. A fan wrote, “Such a lovely picture of the genuine artist.” Another commented, “Lovely, great.” “Luv them,” wrote a third Instagram user. Several fans dropped flowers and red heart emojis cherishing the lovely moment of the couple.

Dharmendra’s marriage story

For the unversed, Dharmendra and his wife Prakash Kaur have been married for 70 years. The actor was 19 years old when he married Prakash Kaur in 1954. The couple are parents to sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. They have two daughters also - Vijeta and Ajeita Deol.

On the other hand, Dharmendra fell in love with actress Hema Malini and married her in 1980. They have two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Dharmendra agreed to divorce his first wife before tying the knot with Hema but Prakash Kaur declined to divorce.

