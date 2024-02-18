Dharmendra calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Loving and talented boy’; Animal star Bobby Deol showers love

Dharmendra Deol is a veteran star who has been associated with the Indian film industry for over six decades and worked in more than 300 films. Hence, getting a compliment from the boss himself means a lot to any actor. Well, Ranbir Kapoor is in luck today as the senior artist recently heaped praises on him on social media.

Dharmendra calls Ranbir Kapoor a talented boy

Nothing encourages an actor more than getting lauded and appreciated by the seniors of the Indian film industry. This is what happened with Ranbir Kapoor. A while ago, the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, Dharmendra took to social media and shared an old image of him sitting with the Animal actor at what seems a coveted award function. Both of them flaunted their million-dollar smiles while posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor penned, “Loving and talented boy” with a red heart emoji. As soon as the post was shared on Instagram, Bobby Deol quickly liked it among scores of other users.

Take a look at Dharmendra's comment about Ranbir:

Dharmendra’s work front

It’s pretty difficult to keep a tab of all the movies that the veteran actor has worked in in the past 60 years. But there are some films like Shola Aur Shabnam, Phool Aur Patthar, Devar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, The Burning Train, Life in a Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and others that have left an indelible mark in the hearts of cinephiles. Last year, he was seen portraying the role of Kanwal Randhawa in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He was last seen in the 2024 science fiction romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

After working in films like Black as an assistant director, Ranbir made his Hindi film debut with Saawariya in 2007. Some of his famous films are Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju and Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva. After the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year, he was seen in Animal which broke many records at the box office.

