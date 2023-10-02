Dharmendra calls son Bobby Deol 'innocent' as he shares glimpse from Animal teaser; fans think otherwise

Bobby Deol has undeniably become the talk of the town following the release of his ominous poster and a sneak peek from the Animal teaser. Portraying the role of the antagonist in this crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Bobby has piqued curiosity with his intense portrayal.

His doting father, Dharmendra, recently shared a glimpse of Bobby from the film's teaser, labeling him as innocent. However, fans held a different perspective.

Dharmendra terms Bobby Deol in Animal as 'innocent'

On Monday, October 2, the legendary actor Dharmendra turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share a sneak peek of Bobby Deol from the teaser of Animal. Bobby's brief yet impactful appearance at the teaser's conclusion showcased him shirtless, adorned with jewelry, and wielding a knife. In this portrayal, he emanated an intense and unhinged aura.

Sharing the video on social media, Dharmendra accompanied it with a tweet, stating, "My innocent son in Animal..." Have a look:

Fan reactions to Dharmendra calling Bobby Deol 'innocent' in Animal

Dharmendra's description of Bobby Deol's character as ‘innocent’ in the movie didn't quite align with the fans' perceptions. One fan humorously remarked, "Itna bhi innocent nahi hai paaji," while another added a touch of sarcasm, saying, "He certainly looks very innocent dharam ji." A comment pointed out his transformation, stating, "Innocent Bobby Deol has now become Bad Boy Body Deol, sir."

Many fans appreciated Bobby's compelling look in the teaser. Comments like "Watching this for Lord Bobby!!" and "Bobby in just one scene stole the whole limelight. Eagerly waiting for this one" echoed the anticipation and excitement surrounding Bobby's portrayal. Wishing Bobby luck, one fan expressed, "Good luck for Bobby" and another hailed it as the "Deol Era."

More about Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's glimpse in the teaser, hinting at his transformation into a psychopath, has garnered praise from audiences. The teaser also gives a peek into the toxic relationship between Ranbir's character and his on-screen father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The film also features actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 1.

