Dharmendra calls Sushmita Sen a 'pure soul'; Actress says 'Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho'

Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the most charming and graceful personalities in the entertainment industry. The actress is quite active on social media, and often posts beautiful pictures of herself while fans swoon over her. Recently, she shared a stunning selfie with netizens, looking all pretty. In the selfie shared by Sushmita, she can be seen sporting a scarf on her head, while she also had a pair of chic sunglasses on. Sharing the picture, Sushmita wrote, “The dancing lights, purple hues & reflecting mountains!!! A beautiful journey captured with a Self..ie #somethingaboutit I love you guys!!!! #mmuuaaah #duggadugga’.

A fan shared this picture on Twitter which caught Dharmendra’s attention, and he replied, “Great…(thumbs up) Ambreen, it gives me great happiness to read something loving and affectionate. Jeetie raho (thumbs up)”. The veteran actor then wrote, “Sushmita , ek nek rooh…ek himmat var khatoon (thumbs up)… lots of love (red heart emoji) to her (Sushmita, a pure soul…a courageous woman)”.

Needless to say, the actress was quite touched with Dharmendra’s kind words for her. She quote-tweeted his tweet and prayed that everyone is blessed with a heart like his. Her quote read, “A blessing saved & cherished forever Sir @aapkadharam Lots of love & huge respect from a dancing heart!! Aap jaisa dil sab ko naseeb ho!!”.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the popular web series Aarya season 2. The series is directed by Ram Madhvani and the first season was nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2021 under the Best Drama Series category.

Dharmendra, on the other hand, will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He will also be seen in Apne 2. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that director Anil Sharma will start shooting for the film by mid-2022.