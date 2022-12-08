Dharmendra celebrates his 87th birthday with Agastya Nanda and others; SEE PICS

Veteran actor Dharmendra has turned 87 years old today. Wishes have been showering from his children and grandchildren. Fans are also not behind. They reached his residence to wish the actor a special day. A huge crowd has been witnessed outside his house today. Sunny and Bobby Deol took up to their Instagram and post heartwarming wishes for their father. The Deol brothers shared priceless pictures of themselves with their father. One of the photos also features Sunny Deol's son Karan happily posing with Dharmendra and Bobby. It appears to be from a puja ceremony. The caption read, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy birthday, Bade Papa Dharmendra. Happy Birthday. Celebrations:

Dharmendra was spotted with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Dinesh Vijan and Sri Ramraghvan. He even cut the cake. The actor was dressed in casual outfits and was smiling for the camera. He even interacted with them. Earlier in the day, Dharmendra also celebrated the special day with his fans. Sunny Deol also uploaded a close-up picture of himself and Dharmendra to wish him on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. Love you” along with a red heart and hugging emoji. Take a look at the pictures here:

Hema Malini also shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wished, “Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life." Ajay Devgn also wished, "Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite. And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes." Work front: Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

