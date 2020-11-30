Dharmendra CONFIRMS 'Apne 2' & brings onboard 3 generations with him, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan

Apne 2 is all set to bring 'three generations' of the Deols in one frame - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and the latest addition Karan Deol. The senior superstar has confirmed the news of Apne 2's making on social media recently, and the film will have a Diwali 2021 release.

The rumours about 'Apne 2' being on the cards have been doing rounds for quite some time. Now, Dharmendra has dropped a huge surprise for fans, as he has confirmed that Apne 2 is happening. Yes, you read that right! This means that Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol are all set to reunite for Apne's sequel onscreen again. However, there's a twist, as there's an addition to the cast, which will only leave viewers curious for Apne 2.

Apne 2 brings onboard the 'three generations of the Deols'. Yes, you guessed it right! Karan Deol is all set to join Dharmendra, Sunny, and Bobby in Apne two as they embark on a new journey together. Sunny Deol's elder son Karan's addition to the sequel of the much-loved film, is certainly going to make the project more interesting. Legendary superstar Dharmendra took to his social media handle to share this 'happy news' with fans on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Sharing a heartwarming clip from Apne, Dharmendra wrote, 'With his blessings, your good wishes, we have decided to give you APNE 2.' Sunny Deol also made the announcement with a special post on Twitter.

Take a look at Dharmendra and Sunny Deol's posts for Apne 2 here:

With his blessings your good wishes, we have decided to give you APNE2 pic.twitter.com/e7JdnkHtSM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 29, 2020

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020

Sharing his excitement about Apne 2 with Sunny, Bobby, and Karan, Dharmendra said, 'Apne is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I'm very happy because I will get to shoot Apne 2 with my entire family - my sons Sunny, Bobby, and my grandson Karan. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to shooting.'

Well, this announcement is extra special as Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby are going to join hands for Apne's sequel after 14 long years. And Karan will add his magic as he joins the terrific trio in this journey. Apne 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma, while Deepak Mukut will produce it. Apne 2 will keep the essence of the original intact and will only take the action, drama, emotions, and entertainment factors top-notch. Some new characters will also be added with a perfect blend of emotions to tug the hearts of the viewers.

The shooting of Apne 2 will begin in March next year, i.e. 2021. The film will be shot in Punjab and Europe. Apne 2 is scheduled for a grand 'Diwali 2021' release, to entice the audience with an entertaining family sports drama. Well, it looks like, Diwali 2012 is going to be extravagant owing the three generations of Deols will spread their charm on the big screen with a heart-touching story.

Apne was released in 2007. It received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics. It featured Kirron Kher, , and as the female leads. Now, it is yet to be seen, which actresses will play the female leads in Apne 2. Are you excited for the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

