Dharmendra cuts MASSIVE birthday cake in presence of Sunny Deol, fans and paparazzi; Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 88th birthday, and wishes for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor have been flooding in on social media. On Friday morning, Dharmendra stepped out with his son Sunny Deol, to celebrate his birthday with his fans and the media. He was seen cutting a massive cake, while his fans showered him with flowers.

Dharmendra cuts his birthday cake in the presence of his fans

In the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi, Dharmendra can be seen standing behind a massive multi-tiered cake, that was brought by his fans. He was dressed in a rust-colored shirt paired with black pants, and a matching hat. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol stood next to him, and was seen in a blue shirt with beige pants.

As Bollywood’s He-Man cut the birthday cake, Sunny Deol, and the veteran actors’ fans were seen clapping and singing the birthday song. Fans also showered the veteran actor with flower petals. Sunny Deol took a tiny portion of the cake, and fed it to his father. Dharmendra was seen politely greeting the media, as well as his fans, with folded hands. Check out the video below!

Advertisement

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol wish their dad Dharmendra

Meanwhile, this morning, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share some lovely pictures with her father Dharmendra, and wished him a happy birthday. The pictures show Esha posing lovingly with her dad. “Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong I just love you so much @aapkadharam #happybirthday #fatherdaughter #happybirthdaydharmendra #loveyou #gratitude,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol also shared a beautiful picture with Dharmendra. The picture shows them in the midst of a picturesque location, enjoying a hot beverage. ““Happy Birthday Papa Love You,” he wrote.

Bobby Deol shared adorable pictures from today, in which he is seen showering love on his father. “Love you the most Papa Blessed to be your son! #HappyBirthday,” read his caption.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dharmendra: When Bollywood's He-Man revealed why he stopped counting his age after turning 60