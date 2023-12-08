Dharmendra cuts MASSIVE birthday cake in presence of Sunny Deol, fans and paparazzi; Watch
Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 88th birthday today. He stepped outside his residence with his son Sunny Deol to celebrate with his fans and media.
Veteran actor Dharmendra has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 88th birthday, and wishes for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor have been flooding in on social media. On Friday morning, Dharmendra stepped out with his son Sunny Deol, to celebrate his birthday with his fans and the media. He was seen cutting a massive cake, while his fans showered him with flowers.
Dharmendra cuts his birthday cake in the presence of his fans
In the pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi, Dharmendra can be seen standing behind a massive multi-tiered cake, that was brought by his fans. He was dressed in a rust-colored shirt paired with black pants, and a matching hat. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol stood next to him, and was seen in a blue shirt with beige pants.
As Bollywood’s He-Man cut the birthday cake, Sunny Deol, and the veteran actors’ fans were seen clapping and singing the birthday song. Fans also showered the veteran actor with flower petals. Sunny Deol took a tiny portion of the cake, and fed it to his father. Dharmendra was seen politely greeting the media, as well as his fans, with folded hands. Check out the video below!
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol wish their dad Dharmendra
Meanwhile, this morning, Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share some lovely pictures with her father Dharmendra, and wished him a happy birthday. The pictures show Esha posing lovingly with her dad. “Happy birthday my darling papa love you.. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong I just love you so much @aapkadharam #happybirthday #fatherdaughter #happybirthdaydharmendra #loveyou #gratitude,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol also shared a beautiful picture with Dharmendra. The picture shows them in the midst of a picturesque location, enjoying a hot beverage. ““Happy Birthday Papa Love You,” he wrote.
Bobby Deol shared adorable pictures from today, in which he is seen showering love on his father. “Love you the most Papa Blessed to be your son! #HappyBirthday,” read his caption.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dharmendra: When Bollywood's He-Man revealed why he stopped counting his age after turning 60
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival