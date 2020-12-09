Dharmendra on daughter Ahana's twins: The two kids are the biggest gift for my birthday & it came in advance

In a recent interview, Dharmendra has spoken about his birthday celebration, daughter Ahana’s twins and more. Now, the legendary actor is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Apne 2 soon.

Legendary actor Dharmendra celebrated his 85th birthday yesterday. His fans and family members had poured in several birthday wishes for the birthday boy on social media. Dharmendra, who has been staying at his Lonavala farmhouse post-Covid 19, celebrated his birthday at his Juhu bungalow yesterday. He will be staying in Mumbai just for one or two days more. During a chat session with ETimes, Dharmendra has spoken about his birthday celebration, daughter Ahana’s twins and his meeting with the newborns..

When asked about his birthday celebration, he said, “It has gone, by and large, quietly.” He further added that he doesn't celebrate his birthday these days after his mother passed away and he misses her a lot. Not just this, he opened up about becoming a grandfather again. Recently, he and his wife Hema Malini have become grandparents once again as their daughter Ahana Deol was blessed with twin daughters on November 26. Speaking about the same, Dharmendra said, “Yes, I have seen Ahana's twins. The two kids, Astraia and Adea, are the biggest gift for my birthday today. And I got the gift in advance."

Further, he opened up about the upcoming project with his sons and grandson, Karan Deol. Dharmendra said that he is all set to start shooting for Anil Sharma’s Apne 2 which stars Sunny, Bobby and Sunny’s son Karan too. After Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, this will be Karan's second film.

Lastly, when asked about one thing he hasn’t done yet, the veteran actor said that he doesn’t know but he feels that everyone keeps moving forward in life. “You need to keep yourself busy all the time. There should be excitement, there should be work, there should be positive thinking," Dharmendra concluded.

