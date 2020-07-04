  1. Home
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is sad to see the condition of his favourite cinema hall, Reikhi in Ludhiana.
Dharmendra Deol shares a picture of his favourite theatre in Ludhiana
On Saturday, the actor shared a photo of the hall on Twitter and expressed his pain on seeing it's present condition. He also went down memory lane to recall the movies he watched in the theatre and his favourite snacks.

"Rikhy cinema, Ludhiyana..... unginnat filmen dekhi hain yahaan....ye sannata ......dekh kar ..... dil udaas ho gaya mera ..... (Have watched innumerable movies here at one time, my heart aches after looking at the empty silent theatre now.)"

Reikhi, Ludhiana's second oldest theatre after Minerva, belongs to the British era. The theatre came up in 1933. However, it presently seems to be abandoned from the photograph shared by Dharmendra.

The 82-year-old actor also interacted with fans on Twitter. When a user asked him if he used to eat Reikhi Cinema's famous Tikki toast, the actor replied: "Budget mein..... ek chawanni... tikki samose ke liye hameesha rakhta tha (I had a fixed budget for Tikki samose. Would always keep 25 Paisa for it)"

A fan asked, want was the last movie Dharmendra had watched in Reikhi, to which he replied: "Dalip sahab ki Deedar. Date yaad nahin (Dilip Kumar's Deedar, but I don't remember the date).

The Dilip Kumar-starrer "Deedar" hit theatres on March 16, 1951. Directed by Nitin Bose, the film also stars Ashok Kumar, Nargis, Nimmi and Murad among others.

Credits :IANS

