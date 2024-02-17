Dharmendra does not want Esha Deol to divorce Bharat Takhtani; 'No parents can be happy'

Esha Deol left all her fans in shock after she announced her divorce from her husband Bharat Takhtani a couple of days ago. In a joint statement, the couple revealed that they have mutually decided to end their 18 years of marriage. Although the couple and their families have kept mum ever since now the latest reports suggest that the actress’ father Dharmendra has reacted to his daughter’s divorce.

Dharmendra feels divorce affects kids

As per reports in News 18, Dharmendra wants Esha Deol to rethink her decision to separate from Bharat Takhtani. According to an insider, Dharmendra expressed that no parents can be happy seeing their children’s family broken. The insider further added that even Dharmendra Ji is a father, and no one can understand his pain. “It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but wants her to rethink it,” added the insider.

The insider also revealed that both Esha and Bharat are close to Dharmendra and the veteran actor feels that divorce affects children but he is not against her daughter’s wish. “He is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should,” the source added.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told the Delhi Times that they have decided to separate their ways. They shared, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

More about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship

Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, and they crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Earlier, in an interview with News18, while talking about her love story, the actress said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school."

