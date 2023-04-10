Dharmendra drops pictures with co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor as they wrap shoot for upcoming project

Jio Studios and Maddock Films recently revealed the first look of their upcoming film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the never-seen-before pair sizzle on screen. In the poster, where the two are seen seated on the bike facing each other in quite a romantic way, the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is clearly visible. Now, hold your breath, another exciting detail has been revealed. Veteran actor Dharmendra is also part of the film.

Dharmendra posts pics with Shahid and Kriti

On Sunday, Dharmendra who is quite active on social media took to his account to share a photo with Kriti Sanon, which he captioned, “Maddock Films. Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good Luck. to the whole unit of MADDOCK FILMS.” Kriti replied to the photo with the comment, “You are the best sir!” The actor is seen wearing a shawl and holding hands with Kriti. The actress wore an olive green jacket.

In another photo, the actor looks to be in a cheerful mood as he is seen smiling with Shahid Kapoor. They seem to be sharing a heartfelt conversation as Shahid is all smiles. The caption for the photo reads, “Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars.” Dharmendra sported a vibrant sweater and a matching scarf and completed his look with a French cap and black shades. While Shahid donned a denim jacket over a white T-shirt. Reacting to the photo, Shahid wrote, “Sir you are evergreen was such an honour to share the frame with you. Love you.”

Check out the photos here:

Fans of the actor showered their love on the post. One user wrote, “much love @aapkadharam @shahidkapoor @kritisanon excellent concept excited to see u all together creating magic in October.”

