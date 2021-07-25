Dharmendra on finally getting to work with Shabana Azmi: Won't hold back in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

will soon be returning to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Starring and in the lead roles, the film also has an exciting extended cast that will surely bring the audiences back to the theatres. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra will be returning to the big screen in pivotal roles.

Dharmendra is ecstatic with this venture as he will be reuniting with and finally getting to work with Shabana Azmi. Turns out, the veteran actors were once slated to work back in the day, but the film did not come about. Speaking to ETimes, Dharmendra said that he will be giving it all this time.

He said, "I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won't hold ourselves back in this one)." In KJo's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dharmendra and Jaya will be essaying the role of Ranveer's parents while Shabana play Alia's onscreen mother.

The 85-year-old Dharam Veer actor is looking forward to sharing the same stage with new generation stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He heaped praises on the young actors and said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films. Bada hi pyaara ladka hai. Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work."

While Karan Johar will be helming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra have written the film.

