Dharmendra gives a peek into his 'small holiday' amid health treatment in USA; says, 'Will soon be back...'

Veteran actor Dharmendra is one of the most loved actors in the film industry. He was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But recently the veteran actor flew to the US with his son and actor Sunny Deol for his health treatment, according to India Today. Now, a while ago, Dharmendra gave a peek into his 'small holiday' in the USA amid health treatment and shared a sweet message.

Dharmendra gives a peek into his small holiday amid health treatment in USA

On September 12, Dharmendra took to his X (formerly Twitter) and gave a peek into his "small holiday" amid health treatment in the USA. The veteran actor shared a video and captioned it, "Friends, after long enjoying a small holiday in USA . Will soon be back for my new film. This loving pet is in love with me haha (laughing emoji)."

In the video, Dharmendra can be seen cuddling a doggy while sitting on a brown safe.

Fans react to Dharmendra's message

Reacting to Dharmendra's video and message, one wrote, "Sir heard in some news paper that your are not feeling well & went to USA for some treatment. It's so good too see you smiling, fit & healthy.. Lots of love Sir." Another commented, "Sir wish you best of health, May you attain a blessed, happy and a memorable times ahead." "May Allah give you health and energy to entertain us. With lots of love Dharam Sir," wrote a third user. Others were also seen dropping warm messages wishing for his good health.

Speaking about Dharmendra's health, a source told the above mentioned portal, "Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and been have health issues, hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Sunny Deol reportedly halted Gadar 2 promotions to take his father to the USA for health treatment.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra recently received praise and love for his role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The veteran actor will next be reportedly seen playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

