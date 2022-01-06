Dharmendra gives glimpse of ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ with quirky twist and it’s not what you expect; WATCH

Dharmendra is one of the yesteryear actors who is quite active on social media. The legendary actor has aced the art of keeping her fans intrigued with his posts on micro-blogging site Twitter and is often seen sharing interesting posts on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Dharmendra has shared yet another video on Twitter giving a quirky twist to his iconic song from his classic movie Sholay - ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ - and it winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The quirky video featured a group of men trying to sit on a bike together. While four of them had managed to sit on the bike, it was the fifth one who was seen trying to make his way to sit on the bike. But giving a perfect example of friendship, the three of them (except the rider), held the fifth person in their arms as they drove away. The video came with a background music of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic number ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’. The legendary actor captioned the video as, “Dosto…… Dosti ki haden nahin hoti ……”

Take a look at Dharmendra’s post:

As of now, Dharmendra is working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The movie will mark his return on the big screen after over three years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Dharmendra’s first collaboration with Alia and Ranveer and will be releasing on February 10, 2023.