Dharmendra & Hema Malini Wedding Anniversary: Esha Deol posts a lovely pic of 'papa & mamma' and wishes them

Dharmendra and Hema Malini has been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood who have been synonymous with unconditional love and perfect married life. The duo, who have been married for over four decades now, never miss a chance to dish out major relationship goals to the young couples. Be it on screen or off the screen, Dharmendra and Hema Malini are a treat to watch together. So on their wedding anniversary today, the social media is abuzz with best wishes for the couple. Amid this, their daughter Esha Deol has also penned a sweet note for the couple.

Taking to her Twitter account, Esha shared a pic of Dharmendra and Hema Malini wherein they made for an eternal couple. In fact, this beautiful pic also spoke volumes about the couple’s unconditional love. Dharmendra was seen wearing a white shirt while Bollywood’s Dream Girl’s panache was unmatched in her pink saree. In the caption, Esha sent love to Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary papa & mamma. Stay blessed. Love you @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Esha Deol’s post for Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s wedding anniversary:

Earlier, Hema Malini, who is quite active on social media, also shared a pic of herself with the Sholay star on the micro-blogging site Twitter. She wrote, “Our wedding anniversary today, I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed”. Meanwhile, Dharmendra had recently made the headlines after he was rushed to the hospital following a muscle pull. He has been discharged now and is doing well.

