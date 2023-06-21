Dharmendra, Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol congratulates Karan Deol on his wedding with Drisha Acharya

Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on Sunday in a traditional ceremony. The couple sealed the deal in the presence of their close friends and family members. Post the wedding ceremony, the Deol family hosted a grand reception in the city and it was quite a starry affair. Celebs like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others were seen attending the reception in style. However, Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Ahana and Esha Deol were not seen attending the wedding festivities. But on Tuesday night, Esha shared a congratulatory post for Karan and Drisha on social media and it grabbed everyone's attention instantly.

Esha Deol congratulates Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya on their wedding

Before tying the knot with Hema, the veteran actor Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. The couple has four children, Sunny, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra is often seen spending time with his kids and celebrating special occasions with them. Interestingly, Esha took to her Instagram story and penned a sweet wish for her dad's grandson. She wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love" followed by red heart and evil-eye emojis. Her post for Karan and Drisha has convinced netizens that all's well between both families. Have a look:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Karan shared some more unseen moments from his wedding with Drisha. Interestingly, the pictures also featured his grandmother Prakash Kaur and his mom Pooja Deol. The ladies have hardly made any media appearances. In the pictures, they looked all things happy as they showered love on the newlywed couple. The pictures also featured Dharmendra, Sunny, his son Rajveer, Bobby, his wife Tania Deol and their son Aryaman. Along with the pictures, he wrote, "Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol welcomed 'daughter' Drisha Acharya to family after tying knot with Karan Deol