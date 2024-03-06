Dharmendra is on road to recovery after injury at family wedding; Here's all you want to know

Veteran actor Dharmendra's fans got worried after he recently tweeted about his struggle to sleep. Though he deleted the tweet later, his picture in which he looked tired became a topic of discussion. A fan asked him about his leg replying to which the actor replied, "Mera takhna fracture ho gaya . Aap sab ki duaon se jaldi tandurust ho jaoonga" (I fractured my ankle. With all your good wishes, I will be healthy again very soon). he tweeted. Now there's an update on his health.

Dharmendra injured himself at a wedding but is now recovering

According to the Hindustan Times report, Dharmendra has not been doing well for two weeks following an injury but is now fortunately on the road to recovery. A source has been quoted as saying, “He has been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that was visible on his face in the picture,”

Talking in detail about his health and recent injury, the source added, “He went to a family wedding with his family including, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age”.

But thankfully, Dharmendra is now on the road to recovery! The source shared that the actor is doing fine now, and is on the road to recovery. "In fact, he is taking it slow now, and focusing on his health completely,” concluded the source.

Dharmendra's work front

Dharmendra was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Despite a slow start, the film proved to be a commercial success following good word of mouth from the audience. The actor was also seen in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar directorial had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead and went on to do a lifetime business of Rs 143.50 crore in India.

He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ekkis which features him along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

