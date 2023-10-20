Dharmendra is 'sandwiched between two Dream Girls' in PIC with Ayushmann Khurrana, Hema Malini

Actress Hema Malini's 75th birthday celebration in Mumbai was a star-studded event attended by many Bollywood celebrities. On October 16, a number of people from the film industry gathered to fete the iconic Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana, basking in the success of his recent film Dream Girl 2, joined the party to mark Hema ji's milestone birthday. Ayushmann shared a snapshot alongside Hema ji and her husband Dharmendra, humorously noting how the latter found himself sandwiched between two Dream Girls.

Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana poses with Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram Stories and shared a delightful picture from Hema Malini's birthday bash. Adorned in a chic black shirt, he exuded charm as he stood arm-in-arm with the legendary Dharmendra and the radiant birthday girl, Hema Malini. Ayushmann, in his characteristic wit, captioned the image, "Dharam paaji sandwiched between two #Dream Girls (heart eyes emoji)." Take a look:

For those unfamiliar, Ayushmann plays the lead in the comedic Dream Girl franchise, while Hema ji holds the endearing nickname of the original Dream Girl.

More about Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebration

The guest list for Hema Malini’s lavish birthday party included her close-knit family, with husband Dharmendra and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol in attendance. The glamorous affair also saw the likes of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, and many others.

For the occasion, the Sholay actress was decked up in a lace lavender-colored saree, complemented by diamond jewelry. For the cake-cutting ceremony, she graced the stage with her family. She also grooved to the songs Tune O Rangeele, Dream Girl, and more during the fun-filled celebration.

About Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl 2

The comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, hit the silver screens on August 25. The film was a box-office success with the fresh pair of Ayushmann and Ananya Panday garnering praise from the audiences. They were accompanied by the ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and others.

