Dharmendra, Jeetendra starrer The Burning Train all set for a remake; Movie to go on floors from this year

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra and Neetu Singh starrer 1980 film The Burning Train all set for a remake by producers Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani.

Do you remember the film The Burning Train? Produced by B. R. Chopra under the B. R. Films banner and directed by Ravi Chopra, the film was released on 28 March 1980 starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra and Neetu Singh. The plot which revolves around a train named the Super Express, that catches fire on its inaugural run from New Delhi to Mumbai is all set for a remake. Producer Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to join hands for the remake of this 1980 film.

Confirming the news to Mumbai Mirror, Jackky said that it’s classic Bollywood and he is thrilled to be working with his friend Juno to recreate the magic that Ravi Chopra sir had 40 years ago. It has its heart in the right place and they are all set to give their best. The movie which will go on floors in the second half of this year will also be a multi-starrer film. The actor turned producer further said, "We will be finalising the cast soon. The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist."

(Also Read: Govinda OPENS UP on Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1; Recalls looking up to big stars for inspiration)

Producer Juno Chopra recalling the time he watched The Burning Train with his dad Ravi Chopra who has directed the film said, “I remember my dad had gone to Los Angeles for the VFX, which back then, was way ahead of its time. I was blown away by his vision and I am excited to make my own version of the film. Currently, we are on the verge of signing the director."

For the uninitiated, Juno Chopra recently produced the film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and Jackky Bhagnani is the producer of David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 starring and Sara Ali Khan.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More