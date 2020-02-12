Dharmendra to launch a new restaurant on Valentine's Day called He-Man; Details Inside

Bollywood icon Dharmendra is coming up with a new farm-to-fork restaurant named He-Man, which will be inaugurated on Valentine's Day. The veteran superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce his new venture.
579 reads Mumbai
Dharmendra to launch a new restaurant on Valentine's Day called He-Man; Details InsideDharmendra to launch a new restaurant on Valentine's Day called He-Man; Details Inside
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This is Dharmendra's second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway. Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood' wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba' now I'm announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called ‘He Man', friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam."

The actor also shared an e-invite for his fans, which reads: "Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine's Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway." Dharmendra has been working hard to set up his farm-to-fork restaurant for a while now. He keeps sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers displaying fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies fingers and fruits.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement