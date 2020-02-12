Dharmendra to launch a new restaurant on Valentine's Day called He-Man; Details Inside
This is Dharmendra's second restaurant after the popular Garam Dharam Dhaba. He-Man will open on the Karnal Highway. Dharmendra, who is popularly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood' wrote on Instagram: "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant ‘Garam Dharam Dhaba' now I'm announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called ‘He Man', friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. love you all... your Dharam."
The actor also shared an e-invite for his fans, which reads: "Dear fans, with immense joy and gratitude, I want to announce the launch of the first ever farm to fork restaurant called He-Man. Launching this Valentine's Day 10.30 a.m. on Karnal Highway." Dharmendra has been working hard to set up his farm-to-fork restaurant for a while now. He keeps sharing videos on social media of his farm, with farmers displaying fresh vegetables like cabbages, gourd, beetroot, brinjals, ladies fingers and fruits.
