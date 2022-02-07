Dharmendra on missing Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral: I didn't want to see her leaving us

The acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours on February 06. Several prominent personalities from different fraternities paid their last respect to the legendary singer at Shivaji Park. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, and many others attended the funeral. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mumbai to pay his last respects to the legendary singer. However, veteran actor Dharmendra missed attending Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. In a new interview, the actor reveals the reason why he did not attend the singer's last rites.

Talking to ETimes, the veteran actor informed that he was very uncomfortable and uneasy, in fact, he got ready three times to go for Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites yesterday, however, he failed to as he didn't want to see her leaving.

"I also want to tell you that she would make it a point to occasionally even send gifts to me. She would send me quite a few motivating forwards and kept telling me 'Remain strong'. I remember I had once written a slightly gloomy post on Twitter and she immediately called up to ask if I was doing fine and spoke to me for 30 minutes to cheer me up. Often, we would chat for 25-30 minutes even until recently. She adored me,” he added.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. She passed away yesterday after her health condition deteriorated.

