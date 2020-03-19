Dharmendra objected to Esha Deol entering into Bollywood REVEALS Hema Malini; Here’s Why

Esha Deol, who made her debut back in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, faced opposition from her father Dharmendra before entering Bollywood and this was shared by Hema Malini in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s daughter Esha Deol made her debut back in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and did several films post that. However, surprisingly, during a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini revealed that Dharmendra was dead against Esha making her debut in Bollywood. Recently, Esha wrote a book Amma Mia and has been a promotional spree of the same. While doing so, Esha along with her mom, Hema Malini visited The Kapil Sharma Show.

While the episode will go on air this weekend, a report in Times of India stated that Hema Malini shared on the show that Dharmendra was against his daughter dancing or even making her debut in Bollywood. The report mentioned that the senior actress revealed that the yesteryear star didn’t want Esha to dance like everyone and join Bollywood. She mentioned that Esha had developed a liking for dance and wanted to take it up as a career but Dharmendra objected to it. Later, when the senior star saw Hema Malini dance with grace, he agreed to let Esha enter Bollywood.

Hema said, “Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that.”

Well, that surely is surprising for fans of the yesteryear star. Esha was a part of several films post her debut in 2002 like Dhoom, No Entry, Dus, Yuva and more. Recently, she embraced motherhood for the second time and ended up writing a book about the hacks that could help new moms cope with the entry of children in their lives. Esha’s books will hit the stands on March 23, 2020.

