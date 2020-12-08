Dharmendra opens up about his birthday; Says 'I just perform rituals and cry alone as I remember my mother'

In a recent interview, iconic actor Dharmendra has opened up about his birthday, an upcoming movie, farmers protest tweet and more.

Legendary actor Dharmendra turns a year older today. He is celebrating his 85 birthday today. The veteran actor has been working in the Hindi film industry for over six decades and has several hit films to his credit. Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times he has opened up about his birthday plan, upcoming movie, farmers protest tweet and more. When asked about his love for cinema, he said, “Camera is my love and the camera loves me. I can self-analyse and I know what I am capable of at this point in my life.”

He further added that he believes that he stopped ageing after 60. However, he revealed that people keep reminding him that he is turning 85. “I have lived my life to the fullest, and life has kept me young,” he added. The megastar also said that even at the age of 85 he is not playing an aged character in Apne 2. He revealed that there’s emotion, but also a thrill element to the film. For many decades, he has been loved by his fans and he is immensely grateful for that.

However, the veteran actor is a little heartbroken now because of the current unrest in the country around COVID-19 and the farmers’ protest. He said that people have forgotten about coronavirus and that there is chaos across the country due to farmers' protests. “The government must listen to what farmers want to say once. They are sitting on the streets for so many days in cold temperatures. A mutual dialogue can solve the issue,” the birthday boy added.

Talking about why he deleted a tweet related to the farmers' protest, he said all he intended to say was please hear out the farmers. However, it did not go down too well. Hence, now he has decided to stay away from social media as he claimed that it can be extremely toxic at times. The actor revealed that he doesn’t celebrate his birthday in a big way. He shared that he prefers to stay on his farm away from the chaos of the city and write poetry. Talking about his birthday celebration the 85-year-old said that he just performs the rituals and cries alone while remembering his mother.

When asked about his son Sunny Deol’s son Karan joining the cast of Apne 2, he said it’s a great feeling to be able to share screen space with his grandson in a film. He further added that he knows that Karan is a good actor and claimed that he will essay the character properly in the film. “When real-life relationships are essayed on screen, they have a beauty of their own,” Dharmendra concluded.

