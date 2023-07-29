Dharmendra opens up on kissing Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'It wasn't forcefully put it'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh released on July 28. Since its release, Karan Johar's directorial has been receiving positive reviews from the audience. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the audience was excited to experience the magic of the star cast which also includes veteran actors such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Even though the romance between Alia and Ranveer in the film captivated the hearts of fans, what caught the audience by surprise was a kissing sequence between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a recent interview, the Sholay actor spoke about the lip-locking scene.

Dharmendra opens up on kissing Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent interview with News18, Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The scene shows the two stars meeting after years of separation. He sings the famous retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.

During the interview, the veteran actor said, "I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

The 87-year-old actor further added, "When Karan narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited. We understood it and I realised that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in and I said I will do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number and two people irrespective of age will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it as it was very aesthetically shot."

Dharmendra also spoke about the film. Praising the film and the actors, he said, "Ranveer is terrific and Alia is such a natural actor. Shabana is great in the film and so is Jaya who I always refer to as my Guddi. The film has been released and I hope people go and watch the film in theaters and continue to shower their love."

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is gearing up for collaborating again with Johnny Gaddar director Shriram Raghvan for Ekkis. It's a biopic on a martyred soldier which also features Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

