Dharmendra pays emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar: You'll always be remembered

It has been ten days since Lata Mangeshkar passed and yet the world is still mourning the legend’s death. Lata ji breathed her last on on February 6, 2022, aged 92. Referred to as Bollywood's nightingale, the veteran singer became India's most celebrated artist as she lent her voice for over 30,000 songs in various languages in a career that spanned over seven decades. The singer was recognised for her singing talent not only in India but also on an international level. Numerous celebrities have been posting pictures videos in memory of the veteran singer. A while ago, Dharmendra shared an emotional clip on his Instagram as he reminisced about Lata ji.

In the reel that Dharmendra posted on his Instagram, we could see a priceless pic of Lata Ji and Dharam Ji as one of the singer’s immensely popular song, ‘Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha’ played in the background. Along with the post, Dharmendra penned down a sentimental note. He wrote, “Lata ji, miss you. You will always be remembered with great love and respect. Pray for your soul be in peace.”

Dharam Ji and Lata Ji had grown quite close in the last few years. However, he had missed attending Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. In an interview with Etimes, the actor revealed the reason why he did not attend the last rites. He had informed that he felt uncomfortable and uneasy, in fact, he got ready three times to go for Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites, however, he couldn't as he was not ready to see her leaving.

While Lata Mangeshkar’s demise had sent a wave of grief across the nation, the entire film industry took to their respective social media accounts to mourn Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

