Dharmendra pens emotional note for Hema Malini, Ahana and Esha days after Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding

Veteran actor Dharmendra is quite active on social media. He is often seen interacting with his fans on Twitter and Instagram. Recently, Dharmendra was seen having a good time at his grandson Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding in the city. Now, days after their wedding, the legendary actor shared an emotional note for his wife Hema Malini and their daughters Ahana and Esha Deol. Hema and her daughters were not seen attending Karan's wedding which grabbed everyone's attention.

Dharmendra's touching note for Hema Malini and daughters Ahana and Esha Deol

On Wednesday night, Dharmendra took to Instagram and shared a happy picture with Esha. The father-daughter duo looks all things sweet in the throwback picture. Along with it, he shared a note revealing that he is not keeping well. His note read, "Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to you ……..but" followed by folded hands emoji. Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, concerned fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Love you Sir! Wishing you good health always." Another fan wrote, "My mom is a big fan of you and i have grown up watching your movies and listening to all your ever green songs. The most handsome bollywood hero ever and still the same electrifying smile! Wish you the best of health!"

Dharmendra is also married to his first wife Prakash Kaur and they have four children, Sunny, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta and Ajeita. Prakash Kaur was seen making a rare appearance at Karan's wedding. Karan and Drisha's wedding was all things grand and quite a star-studded affair. Sunny Deol's colleagues and friends including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma and others were seen gracing the event. Even though Hema and her daughters didn't attend the wedding but Esha penned a congratulatory note for the newlyweds. She wrote on her Instagram story, "Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."

On the work front, Dharmendra is all set to be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

