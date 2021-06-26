Dharmendra pens emotional post for Ajay as he remembers Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary: Love you my son

Ajay Devgn had remembered his father with a throwback picture and wrote about how much he misses him.

had left his fans with a heavy heart recently as he had shared an emotional post for his father Veeru Devgn on his birth anniversary. To recall, Veeru, who was a renowned action choreographer in the industry, had breathed his last in May 2019. Remembering his father on the occasion, Ajay had shared a throwback pic with him and wrote, “I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life hasn’t been the same since.” Not just fans, but even Dharmendra got emotional with Ajay’s post for this father.

Replying to Ajay’s post, the veteran actor had sent love to the Shivaay actor and asked him to be strong and happy. Dharmendra also mentioned that Veeru will be remembered with love and respect always. He tweeted, “Ajay, love you my son. Be happy healthy and strong. Your papa, was my most affectionate companion. He will always be remembered with great love and respect. Take care”. Ajay was overwhelmed with Dharmendra’s gesture and replied, “Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji”.

Take a look at Dharmendra’s post for Ajay Devgn:

Thank you Dharamji for your love. Papa & I both loved you. And, I continue to do so. Respects to you Paaji https://t.co/k83fUjah2c — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Boney Kapoor’s Maidaan, his digital debut, Rudra, his directorial, May Day co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, the Indra Kumar directorial, Thank God and the much awaited Bhuj: The Pride of India. As of now, the actor is looking forward to the digital release of Bhuj: The Pride of India and will also be seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring and in the lead.

